Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the agreement signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Statoil, the seismic data 3D on "Karabakh" structure processed and interpreted again.

Report informs, SOCAR's First Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

According to him, on the basis of new data, oil, condensate and gas reserves of the structure estimated: "Now possible options for developing the structure are considered."