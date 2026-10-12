KazTransOil boosts oil shipments toward BTC

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Kazakhstan's national company KazTransOil shipped 1.164 million tons of oil through the Aktau seaport toward the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in January-September 2026.

According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, citing the company, the volume was 24% higher than in the same period last year.

The total volume of oil loaded onto tankers at the Aktau port using KazTransOil's facilities amounted to 2.608 million tons, up 7% year-on-year.

In the first nine months of this year, the company increased oil transportation through its main oil pipeline system by 4% to 34.392 million tons.

KazTransOil's consolidated volume of oil transportation and transshipment of petroleum products amounted to 35.809 million tons, exceeding the January-September figure from last year by 3%.