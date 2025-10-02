KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

Kazakhstan's national company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Türkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) are exploring cooperation prospects, Report informs referring to a KMG statement.

Talks took place in Astana between KMG Chairman of the Board Askhat Khasenov and TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoglu.

"The parties discussed cooperation in geological exploration, oil and gas production, and investment," reads the statement.

Previously, introductory sessions on KMG's promising geological exploration projects were held for TPAO specialists.

Furthermore, joint working groups are analyzing the geological potential of these subsoil blocks in Kazakhstan. The parties are currently developing further steps for practical cooperation.

Khasenov noted that "KazMunayGas highly values ​​the prospects for a mutually beneficial partnership with Turkish Petroleum Corporation, not only in hydrocarbon exploration and production, but also in terms of sharing experience, implementing advanced technologies, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions. I am confident that developing ties with our Turkish colleagues will contribute to strengthening energy security, expanding international cooperation, and creating new growth areas for the economies of both countries," he emphasized.