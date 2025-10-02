Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:39
    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Kazakhstan's national company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Türkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) are exploring cooperation prospects, Report informs referring to a KMG statement.

    Talks took place in Astana between KMG Chairman of the Board Askhat Khasenov and TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoglu.

    "The parties discussed cooperation in geological exploration, oil and gas production, and investment," reads the statement.

    Previously, introductory sessions on KMG's promising geological exploration projects were held for TPAO specialists.

    Furthermore, joint working groups are analyzing the geological potential of these subsoil blocks in Kazakhstan. The parties are currently developing further steps for practical cooperation.

    Khasenov noted that "KazMunayGas highly values ​​the prospects for a mutually beneficial partnership with Turkish Petroleum Corporation, not only in hydrocarbon exploration and production, but also in terms of sharing experience, implementing advanced technologies, and promoting environmentally sustainable solutions. I am confident that developing ties with our Turkish colleagues will contribute to strengthening energy security, expanding international cooperation, and creating new growth areas for the economies of both countries," he emphasized.

    KazMunayGas TPAO cooperation
    Казмунайгаз и TPAO обсудили сотрудничество в добыче нефти и газа

    Latest News

    17:09

    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Foreign policy
    17:03

    Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares

    Other countries
    16:47

    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Individual sports
    16:44

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Energy
    16:39

    Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings

    Region
    16:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    Netherlands to lead European drone wall project

    Other countries
    16:34

    Russia, Ukraine conduct another prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    All News Feed