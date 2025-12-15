Kazakhstan expects to increase oil supplies via BTC to 2.2 million tons

Kazakhstan will transport around 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline by the end of 2025, in line with plans set at the beginning of the year, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, Report informs.

Speaking at a briefing on the results of 2025, Akkenzhenov noted that there have been no deviations from the approved plan and that the target volume will be fully met.

He added that the same volume of 1.5 million tons is planned for 2026, while expressing hope that the figure could be exceeded.

According to the minister, agreements between Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR envisage oil supplies of up to 2.2 million tons per year via the BTC pipeline in the longer term.