Kazakhstan expects to increase oil supplies via BTC to 2.2 million tons
Energy
- 15 December, 2025
- 10:10
Kazakhstan will transport around 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline by the end of 2025, in line with plans set at the beginning of the year, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, Report informs.
Speaking at a briefing on the results of 2025, Akkenzhenov noted that there have been no deviations from the approved plan and that the target volume will be fully met.
He added that the same volume of 1.5 million tons is planned for 2026, while expressing hope that the figure could be exceeded.
According to the minister, agreements between Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR envisage oil supplies of up to 2.2 million tons per year via the BTC pipeline in the longer term.
Latest News
11:34
Has the EU fallen behind again in the South Caucasus? – ANALYSISForeign policy
11:22
Azerbaijan to develop nearly 3,000 new state standards by 2028Business
11:15
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan launches large-scale battery storage systems for green energyEnergy
10:48
Baku and Astana work to improve economic terms of oil transit via BTCEnergy
10:41
Oil prices rise on Monday after last week's lossesOther countries
10:31
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry: Attacks on critical civil infrastructure are unacceptableEnergy
10:10
Kazakhstan expects to increase oil supplies via BTC to 2.2 million tonsEnergy
10:04
TAP gas orders to Europe slightly decline in mid-DecemberEnergy
09:54
Photo