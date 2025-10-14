Kazakhstan ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in nuclear energy sector

Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the fields of nuclear energy and digital technologies, Kazakhstan"s Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, at the 21st session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, according to Report.

"Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience with the Azerbaijani side in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and energy regulation," he said.

The minister emphasized that modern economies are unthinkable without digital solutions, and in this context, the undersea fiber-optic cable project across the Caspian Sea will strengthen cyber resilience and establish a direct digital communication channel between the two countries.

In addition, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to work with Azerbaijan on the creation of research and development centers in the field of artificial intelligence, which, according to Sauranbayev, will serve as the foundation of a digital bridge of trust.