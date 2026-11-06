Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports by road for six months
Energy
- 06 November, 2026
- 12:36
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Kazakhstan has extended a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, and certain other petroleum products by road for six months, Report informs, citing Kazakh media.
Under an October 30 order from the energy minister, the ban will apply from November 22, 2026, to May 22, 2027. It also covers shipments to other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
A separate ban covers exports of light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel, and other petroleum products from Kazakhstan to destinations outside the EAEU customs territory. It takes effect on November 16.
Qazaxıstan benzin və neft məhsullarının ölkədən çıxarılmasına qadağanı uzadıb
Казахстан продлил запрет на вывоз бензина и нефтепродуктов до мая 2027 года
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