    Kazakhstan begins construction of $70 million chemical plant

    Energy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 10:58
    Kazakhstan begins construction of $70 million chemical plant

    Kazakhstan has started construction of an alkylate production plant in the Pavlodar region, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

    Kazakh Deputy Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The project is being implemented by the company Intertrans with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the Pavlodar regional administration.

    The plant is expected to produce around 100,000 tons of alkylate annually.

    More than 35 billion tenge (approximately $69.3 million) will be invested in the project.

    The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

    Alkylate is a high-octane component used in environmentally friendly K5-class gasoline (AI-95/98).

