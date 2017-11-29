Kaspersky Lab intends to apply security system at SOCAR enterprises

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kaspersky Lab is in talks with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on the introduction of a cybersecurity system at the company's enterprises.

Report informs, the head of the Azerbaijani-based representative office of Kaspersky Lab, Mushfig Mammadov said.

"The introduction of protection systems in the industrial sector is not a matter of one or two days. The use of cybersecurity in companies differs from industrial enterprises, where it is also necessary to talk with engineers. We demonstrate system solutions to SOCAR engineers. We believe that in near future a positive result will be achieved in negotiations with SOCAR," he said.

As for specific enterprises, Mammadov said that discussions with representatives of SOCAR Methanol LLC were held at today's conference: "This system can be applied at all enterprises. As you know, modernization and reconstruction work carried out in SOCAR enterprises (Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and "Azərkimya" PU) and we want to provide enterprises with an industrial safety system”.

He also added that the risk of cyber attacks on industrial enterprises is much higher than for corporate ones, and this can cost companies millions of dollars: "Major oil companies need to pay special attention to protection of industrial system, because attacks can create a real physical danger or even lead to disaster”.