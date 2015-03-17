Kars, Turkey hosts groundbreaking ceremony of TANAP

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Groundbreaking ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) was held today in Kars (Turkey).

Report informs citing the Hurriyet website, the opening ceremony was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Azerbaijani natural gas passing through Georgia gets into the pipeline under construction, which will have its roots in Selim region of Kars, from there through Ipsalsky region of Edirne will go to Greece and then to Italy and from there to Europe.

The total length of the pipeline is 1 841 km.The project cost about 10 billion dollars. Pipeline will be commissioned in 2018 and in 2026, 31 billion cubic meters of blue fuel will be send through the pipeline.

The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in this project is 58%, the Botas company - 30%, while the share of BP-12%.