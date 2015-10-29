​Kakha Kaladze: SOCAR has no problem with gas supply to Georgia

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ As Minister of Energy of Georgia Kakha Kaladze has declared, the SOCAR Company has no problems in terms of providing population with gas supply, but has no possibility of brining additional commercial volume.

Report informs, as Kaladze has told reporters, negotiations with Gazprom are in progress in relation to the issue.

“SOCAR has no problem in terms of providing population with gas, but is has no possibility of bringing additional commercial volumes. We always bought additional volumes of gas from Russia because of it,” Kaladze said.

The Minister said no agreement on details has been achieved yet.

“One more business meeting was held in Italy. No agreement has been achieved yet. Negotiations are underway on increasing the transit volume. We would like to receive more income and give possibility to commercial structures to bring natural gas via Georgia,” he said.