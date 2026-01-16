Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

    Energy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 10:11
    Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

    In December 2025, Kazakhstan rerouted approximately 300,000 tons of oil to alternative export routes due to supply restrictions through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Report informs referring to Kazakhstan's national company, KazMunayGas (KMG).

    According to KMG, at the end of last year, work was promptly carried out to reroute Kazakh oil through the KazTransOil system for onward export.

    "The rerouted oil was shipped via routes to Germany, China, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, and through the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga," the company noted.

    KMG emphasizes that, given the ongoing restrictions on oil receipts through the CPC, rerouting efforts will continue in January 2026.

    In 2025, Kazakh oil supplies to Germany (to the Schwedt refinery) amounted to 2.1 million tons, with supplies expected to increase to 2.5 million tons in 2026.

    Supplies to China in 2025 amounted to 1.1 million tons, with 1.3 million tons via the BTC pipeline.

    The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is the main export route for Kazakh oil.

    Kazakhstan KazMunayGas Caspian Pipeline Consortium
    Qazaxıstan dekabrda təxminən 300 min ton nefti digər marşrutlara yönəldib
    Казахстан в декабре перенаправил около 300 тыс. т нефти на другие маршруты на фоне ограничений на КТК

    Latest News

    11:08

    Many Sikh families killed in Delhi, Punjab minister says

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    SOCAR begins supplying Azerbaijani gas to Austria and Germany

    Energy
    10:35

    South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 5 years in prison for obstruction

    Other countries
    10:24

    Bual Moninder Singh: India's religious communities live in constant anxiety about their future

    Domestic policy
    10:21

    Abbasov: Today's conference to highlight massacres, atrocities faced by Sikhs

    Foreign policy
    10:11

    Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

    Energy
    10:10

    Türkiye to explore hydrocarbon potential at 4,500-meter depth in Black Sea

    Region
    10:03

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed