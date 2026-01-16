Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

In December 2025, Kazakhstan rerouted approximately 300,000 tons of oil to alternative export routes due to supply restrictions through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Report informs referring to Kazakhstan's national company, KazMunayGas (KMG).

According to KMG, at the end of last year, work was promptly carried out to reroute Kazakh oil through the KazTransOil system for onward export.

"The rerouted oil was shipped via routes to Germany, China, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, and through the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga," the company noted.

KMG emphasizes that, given the ongoing restrictions on oil receipts through the CPC, rerouting efforts will continue in January 2026.

In 2025, Kazakh oil supplies to Germany (to the Schwedt refinery) amounted to 2.1 million tons, with supplies expected to increase to 2.5 million tons in 2026.

Supplies to China in 2025 amounted to 1.1 million tons, with 1.3 million tons via the BTC pipeline.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is the main export route for Kazakh oil.