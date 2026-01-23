Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 13:40
    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Global gas demand in 2025 grew by less than 1%, reaching around 4.29 trillion cubic meters, with the increase concentrated in Europe and North America, Report informs, citing International Energy Agency (IEA).

    After relatively strong growth in 2024, the growth of natural gas demand in 2025 slowed significantly, the agency said adding that, according to preliminary data, global natural gas demand in 2025 grew by less than 1%," the report says.

    According to the attached materials, global gas demand last year amounted to nearly 4.29 trillion cubic meters.

    The increase was mainly driven by demand in Europe (including Türkiye) and North America. Gas demand in Asia remained moderate.

    Growth in the European region was the largest since 2021-3% (around 12 billion cubic meters). This was partly due to relatively colder weather and more intensive use of gas in the power sector amid a decline in energy production from renewable sources. In North America, natural gas consumption rose by about 1%, mainly due to a colder winter.

    International Energy Agency gas demand Europe North America gas extraction
    МЭА: Спрос на газ в мире в 2025 году вырос менее чем на 1%

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed