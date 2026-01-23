IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

Global gas demand in 2025 grew by less than 1%, reaching around 4.29 trillion cubic meters, with the increase concentrated in Europe and North America, Report informs, citing International Energy Agency (IEA).

After relatively strong growth in 2024, the growth of natural gas demand in 2025 slowed significantly, the agency said adding that, according to preliminary data, global natural gas demand in 2025 grew by less than 1%," the report says.

According to the attached materials, global gas demand last year amounted to nearly 4.29 trillion cubic meters.

The increase was mainly driven by demand in Europe (including Türkiye) and North America. Gas demand in Asia remained moderate.

Growth in the European region was the largest since 2021-3% (around 12 billion cubic meters). This was partly due to relatively colder weather and more intensive use of gas in the power sector amid a decline in energy production from renewable sources. In North America, natural gas consumption rose by about 1%, mainly due to a colder winter.