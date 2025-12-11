IEA: Azerbaijan fell 90,000 b/d below its OPEC+ quota in November
Energy
- 11 December, 2025
- 13:25
Azerbaijan produced 460,000 barrels of oil per day in November, unchanged from October, according to the International Energy Agency"s latest monthly report cited by Report.
IEA analysts estimate that the country"s output lagged its OPEC+ target by roughly 90,000 barrels per day last month.
Under the agreement reached at the 37th OPEC+ ministerial meeting, Azerbaijan"s production quota for 2025 is set at 551,000 barrels per day.
