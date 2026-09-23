Heating services in Azerbaijan surpassed AZN 26 million in 8 months

In January–August 2026, Azeristiliktechizat OJSC provided heating services worth nearly 26.4 million manats (just over $15.5 million) to consumers, the OJSC told Report.

Of that, 10.336 million manats (just over $6.08 million), or 39.2%, was for non‑household consumers, while 16.036 million manats (just over $9.43 million), or 60.8%, was for household consumers.

During this period, payments for services totaled approximately 24.1 million manats (nearly $14.2 million), or 91.2% of the billed amount. Of this, non‑household consumers paid just over 10.024 million manats (almost $5.9 million), or 97%, while household consumers paid just over 14.07 million manats (approximately $8.3 million), or 87.8%.