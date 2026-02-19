Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Germany's oil imports from Azerbaijan plummet

    Energy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 11:22
    Germany's oil imports from Azerbaijan plummet

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 91,294 tons of crude oil to Germany, valued at approximately $43.25 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    According to data, the exports dropped by 4.5 times in volume and fell by 5.2 times in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    Crude oil exports to Germany accounted for 3.45% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports in January.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.643 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.238 billion in the first month of 2026.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports.

    Germany oil imports Azerbaijan crude oil exports State Customs Committee
    Almaniya Azərbaycandan xam neft alışını azaldıb
    Германия сократила импорт сырой нефти из Азербайджана

    Latest News

    11:58

    Azerbaijan wins two medals at Turkic Ski Cup

    Individual sports
    11:50
    Photo

    SOCAR, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. sign agreement

    Energy
    11:22

    Germany's oil imports from Azerbaijan plummet

    Energy
    11:20

    Former South Korean president sentenced to life imprisonment

    Other countries
    11:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijani-Uzbek allied co-op architecture discussed in Baku

    Foreign policy
    10:54
    Photo

    TURKPA Secretary General meets with OSCE Secretary General

    Foreign policy
    10:52

    Algerian expert: Neocolonialism based on fear, dependence

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    10:30

    Sename Koffi Agbodjinou: Modern technologies taking issue of colonialism to global level

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed