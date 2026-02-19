Germany's oil imports from Azerbaijan plummet

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 91,294 tons of crude oil to Germany, valued at approximately $43.25 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to data, the exports dropped by 4.5 times in volume and fell by 5.2 times in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Crude oil exports to Germany accounted for 3.45% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports in January.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.643 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.238 billion in the first month of 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports.