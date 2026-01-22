Georgia's spending on fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan rises by 12%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    In 2025, Georgia imported $381.2 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan, marking a 12% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    Thus, Azerbaijan ranked second among countries supplying fuel and lubricants to Georgia.

    Last year, Georgia purchased $2 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from abroad, which is 9% more than in 2024.

    During the reporting period, Georgia imported $840 million worth of products from Russia, $231 million from Romania, $193 million from Bulgaria, and $114 million from Türkiye.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported $1.842 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from abroad, of which $341 million came from Azerbaijan.

