    Energy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:57
    Georgia imports $65.6M worth of petroleum products from Azerbaijan in 9 months

    In January-September 2025, Georgia imported 95,210 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $65.6 million from Azerbaijan, Report informs, based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a 13% decrease in value and a 0.4% decrease in volume.

    As a result, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among countries exporting oil and oil products to Georgia.

    In September alone, Georgia imported 22,300 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $15.3 million from Azerbaijan-3.5 times more in value and 4 times more in volume than in the same month last year.

    During the nine months of 2025, Georgia imported a total of 1.29 million tons of oil and petroleum products valued at $972.24 million. This is 1% less in value but 10% more in volume compared to the same period last year.

    Other major suppliers during this period included:

    • Russia: $387.54 million, 554,600 tons

    • Romania: $183 million, 242,000 tons

    • Bulgaria: $136 million, 185,000 tons

    • Türkiye: $67 million, 73,900 tons

    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan neft və neft yağlarının alışını sentyabrda 4 dəfə artırıb
    Грузия в сентябре вчетверо увеличила закупку нефти и нефтяных масел из Азербайджана

