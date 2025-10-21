Georgia imports $65.6M worth of petroleum products from Azerbaijan in 9 months

In January-September 2025, Georgia imported 95,210 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $65.6 million from Azerbaijan, Report informs, based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a 13% decrease in value and a 0.4% decrease in volume.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among countries exporting oil and oil products to Georgia.

In September alone, Georgia imported 22,300 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $15.3 million from Azerbaijan-3.5 times more in value and 4 times more in volume than in the same month last year.

During the nine months of 2025, Georgia imported a total of 1.29 million tons of oil and petroleum products valued at $972.24 million. This is 1% less in value but 10% more in volume compared to the same period last year.

Other major suppliers during this period included: