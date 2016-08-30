Gazprom to discuss Turkish Stream resumption on August 31

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gazprom will hold talks about resumption of the Turkish Stream project in Turkey on August 31, Report informs Deputy CEO of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev told TASS.

"The talks are actually under way, this process began at the meeting of Turkish Economy Minister with Russia’s Energy Minister. They agreed on resumption of the project. Alexei Miller’s visit to Turkey and his meeting with his vis-a-vis are scheduled for tomorrow. I also go there, the process is actually going on," he said.

The official has stressed that Gazprom is not afraid of competing with Turkmen gas on the European market.

"China is the core market for Turkmenia and therefore we are not afraid of any competition, either with the US or with Turkmenia. We have gas, we have infrastructure and that’s why we are not afraid," Medvedev said.

On August 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in St. Petersburg. After those talks it was decided to resume work on the Turkish Stream project, to set up a working group and to work a road map.