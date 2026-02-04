Gas reserves in European storage facilities fall below 40%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Europe have fallen below 40%, Report informs referring to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

    Withdrawals from gas facilities on February 2 amounted to approximately 742 million cubic meters. The total withdrawal rate since the beginning of the month is the third-highest for February. The total volume of fuel in gas facilities now stands at approximately 44 billion cubic meters.

    Temperatures in Europe have been uneven this week. While the first half of the week was quite cool, a warmer climate is expected in the region by the weekend.

    The share of wind power in EU electricity generation in December 2025 averaged 20%, compared to 19% in January 2026. The average gas purchase price in Europe in January was $415 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $334 in December, amid a colder climate.

