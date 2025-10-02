Garadagh solar plant generated 1 billion kWh in two years

The Garadagh Solar Power Plant has produced 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since its launch, Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan's State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, told journalists, noting that the plant, operated by Masdar, has exceeded initial expectations, Report informs.

"When we launched the plant, our forecast was 500 million kWh per year. Now, as we approach the second anniversary on October 26, the total output has reached 1 billion kWh," Abdullayev said.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's goal to increase the share of renewable energy sources in installed capacity to 30% by 2030. "We are actively working toward this target. If the current pace continues, we may reach that 30% figure by the end of 2027," he added.

On January 9, 2020, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy signed an implementation agreement with UAE-based Masdar for the construction of a 230 MW solar power plant in the country. As part of the project, investment, power purchase, and grid connection agreements were signed on April 6, 2021, between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji, and Masdar.

Located 9 kilometers northwest of Alat village, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant is one of the largest solar facilities in the Caspian region and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The plant is expected to generate 500 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, saving approximately 110 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 200,000 tons of carbon emissions each year. It will also be capable of supplying electricity to around 110,000 households.

The total cost of the project is approximately $200 million and has been fully financed through foreign investment. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh SPP took place on March 15, 2022, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.