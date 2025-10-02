Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Garadagh solar plant generated 1 billion kWh in two years

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:00
    Garadagh solar plant generated 1 billion kWh in two years

    The Garadagh Solar Power Plant has produced 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since its launch, Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan's State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, told journalists, noting that the plant, operated by Masdar, has exceeded initial expectations, Report informs.

    "When we launched the plant, our forecast was 500 million kWh per year. Now, as we approach the second anniversary on October 26, the total output has reached 1 billion kWh," Abdullayev said.

    He emphasized Azerbaijan's goal to increase the share of renewable energy sources in installed capacity to 30% by 2030. "We are actively working toward this target. If the current pace continues, we may reach that 30% figure by the end of 2027," he added.

    On January 9, 2020, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy signed an implementation agreement with UAE-based Masdar for the construction of a 230 MW solar power plant in the country. As part of the project, investment, power purchase, and grid connection agreements were signed on April 6, 2021, between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji, and Masdar.

    Located 9 kilometers northwest of Alat village, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant is one of the largest solar facilities in the Caspian region and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    The plant is expected to generate 500 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, saving approximately 110 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 200,000 tons of carbon emissions each year. It will also be capable of supplying electricity to around 110,000 households.

    The total cost of the project is approximately $200 million and has been fully financed through foreign investment. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh SPP took place on March 15, 2022, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

    electricity Garadagh solar power plant renewable energy sources
    "Qaradağ" GES-də istehsal olunan elektrik enerjisinin həcmi açıqlanıb
    СЭС "Гарадаг" выработала около 1 млрд кВт/ч электроэнергии

    Latest News

    17:09

    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Foreign policy
    17:03

    Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares

    Other countries
    16:47

    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Individual sports
    16:44

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Energy
    16:39

    Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings

    Region
    16:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    Netherlands to lead European drone wall project

    Other countries
    16:34

    Russia, Ukraine conduct another prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    All News Feed