Fuel price rising not expected in Azerbaijan since next year

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ News published in media concerning rise of sale prices of automobile fuel from the beginning of new year is not true. Report informs, referring information given by Tariff Council.

"At the moment, issues on increasing of fuel price in Azerbaijan is not discussing at Tariff Council", Report news agency was told by Tariff Council.

Head of press-service of SOCAR Nizameddin Guliyev also refused the rumor concerning the fuel price: "SOCAR didn't appeal to Tariff Council to reconsider fuel price".