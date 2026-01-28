Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 16:55
    FM: Yerevan and Washington completed negotiations on nuclear energy deal

    Armenia has completed negotiations with the US on cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at PACE, Report informs.

    "We have already completed negotiations on an agreement that will allow for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. So, relations between Armenia and the United States continue to develop," said Mirzoyan, noting that a strategic partnership has been established between Washington and Yerevan.

    He noted that new directions and opportunities for deepening bilateral relations are being studied together with American colleagues.

    "At the moment, we see the readiness and interest of both sides and sincerely believe that this will lead to even closer cooperation," added the Foreign Minister.

