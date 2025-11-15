Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have been rapidly developing in recent years, Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at the Institute for Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

"Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are developing rapidly. Over the past few years, meetings at the highest level have truly become more frequent. This demonstrates that the heads of state have not only close diplomatic ties, but also friendly ones," he said.

The expert added that the project portfolio is actively expanding, particularly in the energy sector: "For example, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are participating in a project to develop a field in the Ustyurt region. The presidents announced the creation of a joint venture for geological exploration. Furthermore, the two countries have other joint ventures in the energy sector, particularly for the production of chemical reagents for drilling operations."

Ibragimov added that a memorandum on the transportation of green electricity was signed between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan: "This concerns the generation of electricity from renewable sources in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, its transmission across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and subsequent sale to the European Union. I believe that such ambitious technological projects are the foundation for strengthening our bilateral relations, since, in addition to major projects, we are also bound by very close human ties between our peoples."