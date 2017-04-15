Easter holiday kept Azerbaijani oil price stable

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Most western exchanges did not work yesterday due to the Easter holiday held by Orthodox Christian community.

Report informs, for that reason Price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, selling on world markets has not changed and remains at 56,44 USD/barrel.

Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).

The next auction for the sale of oil will take place on April 18