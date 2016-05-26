Drilling of the first exploration well starts on 6th platform of "Bulla-Deniz" field

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Working Group has held a meeting in connection with the drilling of exploration well No.78 at the 6th fixed platform of "Bulla-Deniz" field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), general director of "Azneft" Production Unit, Dashgin Iskenderov noted that the exploration well No.78 is of great importance for study of "Bulla-Deniz" field. Specialists of SOCAR-AQŞ LLC performing drilling operations on the platform told about geological and technical parameters of the well No.78 with a projected depth of 5900 meters, which will be drilled to a producing formation Kirmaki suite.

It was also noted that the drilling rig on the 6th platform meets the latest standards.