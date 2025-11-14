Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Diesel fuel production up by over 7% in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 17:10
    Diesel fuel production up by over 7% in Azerbaijan

    In January-October 2025, 2.109 million tons of diesel fuel were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 7.2% more compared to the figure for 10 months of last year.

    As Report informs with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, during this period, the total value of oil products output in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.56 billion (+0.9% YoY).

    The production of fuel oil in the country amounted to 57,600 tons (+2.1 times), automobile gasoline - 1.225 billion tons (-2%), lubricating oils - 30,600 tons (-45.6%), petroleum bitumen - 213,700 tons (-9.8%).

    Also during this period, 190,000 tons of liquefied gas (+14.3%), 582,000 tons of kerosene (+4.9%), and 191,300 tons of petroleum coke (+10.1%) were produced in the country.

