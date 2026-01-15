Deputy minister: Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye exceeded 123 bcm
Energy
- 15 January, 2026
- 16:02
To date, the total volume of Azerbaijani natural gas exports to Türkiye has exceeded 123 billion cubic meters, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov said at the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum, Report informs.
He noted that over 57 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas have already been supplied via Türkiye to European countries, and since August of last year, to Syria.
The contribution of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Syria's energy security has become a clear example of the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Zeynalov added.
