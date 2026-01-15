Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye exceeded 123 bcm

    Energy
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 16:02
    Deputy minister: Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye exceeded 123 bcm

    To date, the total volume of Azerbaijani natural gas exports to Türkiye has exceeded 123 billion cubic meters, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov said at the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that over 57 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas have already been supplied via Türkiye to European countries, and since August of last year, to Syria.

    The contribution of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Syria's energy security has become a clear example of the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Zeynalov added.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye gas supplies
    Nazir müavini: "Avropa və Suriyaya 57 milyard kubmetrdən çox Azərbaycan qazı tədarük edilib"
    Замминистра: Суммарные поставки газа из Азербайджана в Турцию составили 123 млрд кубометров

    Latest News

    16:56

    Ukraine creates task force to address damage to energy facilities

    Other countries
    16:55

    New strategic plan of Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030 approved

    Finance
    16:40

    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    16:26

    Azerbaijan boosts carnation imports in January–October 2025

    Business
    16:22

    Second cold wave expected in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    16:16

    Azerbaijan drafts first state tourism program for 2026–2030

    Tourism
    16:02

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye exceeded 123 bcm

    Energy
    15:57

    China's President Xi expected to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

    Region
    15:48

    Russia awaits US response to Putin's proposal

    Other countries
    All News Feed