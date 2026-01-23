Deputy Minister: 1/3 of Azerbaijan's gas consumption goes to power generation

Currently, Azerbaijan consumes about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and approximately one-third of this volume is used for electricity generation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov stated during a roundtable held at ADA University on the occasion of International Clean Energy Day, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan must take several steps in the field of clean energy: "The main issue, of course, is technology and its cost. First, in some areas, suitable technology does not yet exist, and we must view this as an external factor. We are not among the countries that create such technologies, and this should be accepted. It should not be considered a serious problem. Therefore, it is difficult to fully resolve these issues in the short term solely with our internal resources, even within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Long-term strategic goals must be set in this direction."

Soltanov highlighted that another key issue in clean energy is the need for financial resources: "I believe our region and the ECO can give serious impetus to these processes. The third important matter is cooperation in every sense. For example, Azerbaijan has a unique geographical position. We have no access to the ocean, which creates certain limitations. However, the situation is somewhat different in electricity generation. At present, Azerbaijan consumes about 15 billion cubic meters of gas, and roughly one-third of it is used for electricity generation."

The deputy minister added: "This means we direct about 5 billion cubic meters of gas solely to electricity production, which is more than the total annual gas consumption of some European countries. Transitioning to green energy in electricity generation is not so difficult, since the technologies exist. The main problem is energy storage systems. These systems are very expensive, and without batteries, a full shift to solar and wind energy is impossible. Another alternative is strengthening energy connections with neighboring countries. For example, this model is already applied in the European Union, and it greatly facilitates the transition to green energy."