BTC pipeline transports over 206M barrels of oil via Türkiye in 2025

In 2025, a total of 206.434 million barrels of oil were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline across Türkiye, Report informs, citing Turkish company BOTAŞ.

According to the data, this is 17.708 million barrels, or 7.9 percent, less than in 2024.

In December alone, 17.319 million barrels of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline across Türkiye, which is 2.762 million barrels, or 13.7 percent, less than in the same month of 2024.

In 2024, 224.142 million barrels of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline across Türkiye.