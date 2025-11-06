BTC Co. boosts its capital expenditures by nearly 79%

In the first three quarters of 2025, BTC Co. (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan) spent around $97 million in operating expenditure and $50 million in capital expenditure, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2024, BTC's operating expenditures dropped by $7 million, or 6.7%, while its capital expenditures grew by $22 million, or 78.6%.

"Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of September 2025, it carried a total of over 4.6 billion barrels (about 613 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 6,078 tankers and sent to world markets.

In the first three quarters of the year, about 159 million barrels (19 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 216 tankers," the company said.

BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.10%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and INPEX (2.50%).