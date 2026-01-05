Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London's ICE
Energy
- 05 January, 2026
- 08:14
The price of Brent oil futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange fell 1.32% to $60 per barrel at the start of the new trading week, the first time since December 19, 2025, due to US strikes on Venezuela, according to trading data, Report informs via TASS.
As of 11:00 p.m. GMT on January 4, the price of Brent oil fell by 1.32% to $60 per barrel.
By 11:35 p.m. GMT on January 4, Brent futures slowed their decline, trading at $60.57 per barrel (-0.3%).
Meanwhile, WTI oil futures for February 2026 delivery fell 0.44%, reaching $57.07 per barrel.
Latest News
09:09
President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev's fitness levelRegion
08:53
North Korea conducts hypersonic missile launch drillsOther countries
08:45
Venezuelan vice president to pay 'very big price' unless she does what's right — TrumpOther countries
08:37
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'Other countries
08:30
Azerbaijan, United States discuss enhancement of military cooperationMilitary
08:22
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives US delegationForeign policy
08:14
Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London's ICEEnergy
08:05
Trump says many Cubans guarding Maduro killed during operation in VenezuelaOther countries
17:58