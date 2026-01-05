Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London's ICE

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The price of Brent oil futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange fell 1.32% to $60 per barrel at the start of the new trading week, the first time since December 19, 2025, due to US strikes on Venezuela, according to trading data, Report informs via TASS.

    As of 11:00 p.m. GMT on January 4, the price of Brent oil fell by 1.32% to $60 per barrel.

    By 11:35 p.m. GMT on January 4, Brent futures slowed their decline, trading at $60.57 per barrel (-0.3%).

    Meanwhile, WTI oil futures for February 2026 delivery fell 0.44%, reaching $57.07 per barrel.

    "Brent" neftinin qiyməti 60 dollar olub
    Цена нефти марки Brent в начале торгов достигла $60 за баррель

