Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel
Energy
- 28 November, 2025
- 10:13
Oil prices rose on November 28 morning after a moderate rise earlier, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of January Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $63.58 per barrel, up $0.24 (0.38%) from the previous close.
The January contracts expire at the market close on Friday. More actively traded February futures rose $0.22 (0.35%) to $63.09 per barrel.
Electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was suspended due to a technical glitch. According to the latest available data, January WTI crude oil contracts were trading at $59.08 per barrel.
