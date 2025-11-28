Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel

Oil prices rose on November 28 morning after a moderate rise earlier, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of January Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $63.58 per barrel, up $0.24 (0.38%) from the previous close.

The January contracts expire at the market close on Friday. More actively traded February futures rose $0.22 (0.35%) to $63.09 per barrel.

Electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was suspended due to a technical glitch. According to the latest available data, January WTI crude oil contracts were trading at $59.08 per barrel.