    Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel

    Energy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 10:13
    Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel

    Oil prices rose on November 28 morning after a moderate rise earlier, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of January Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $63.58 per barrel, up $0.24 (0.38%) from the previous close.

    The January contracts expire at the market close on Friday. More actively traded February futures rose $0.22 (0.35%) to $63.09 per barrel.

    Electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was suspended due to a technical glitch. According to the latest available data, January WTI crude oil contracts were trading at $59.08 per barrel.

    Нефть марки Brent подорожала до $63,58 за баррель

