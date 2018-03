Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Price of March futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent crude decreased by 1,56% at 5:40 Baku time and made 55,94 USD per barrel.

Report informs referring to the trade results at Intercontinental exchange.

WTI crude oil decreased by 1,15 % and made 53,22 USD per barrel.