    BP to use BORIS in Caspian Sea for first time

    Energy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 14:15
    BP Azerbaijan is preparing to begin subsea operations at a number of wells in the Deepwater Gunashli block (part of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, BP told Report.

    The project aims to increase production, maximize reservoir recovery, and extend the life of the field.

    For the first time, BP will use Oceaneering International's innovative Blue Ocean riserless intervention system (BORIS) in its Caspian operations. This technology will ensure effective pressure control and early identification of production enhancement opportunities, unlocking the field's potential.

    Furthermore, for the first time in the region, subsea operations will be performed not from a semi-submersible drilling rig, but from a vessel integrated with the BORIS system. All operations will be conducted from the Khankandi vessel, which has been selected as the main technical platform.

    BP has already signed two major multimillion-dollar contracts with Oceaneering International and SLB (Schlumberger). The start of maritime operations is planned for the end of 2025 and completion by the end of 2026.

    British Petroleum BORIS Caspian Sea
    BP AÇG-də dərinsulu quyulara sualtı müdaxilə əməliyyatlarına başlayır
    BP впервые применит систему BORIS на Каспии

