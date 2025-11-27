Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    BP to start development planning for Karabakh field after seismic studies

    Energy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 15:10
    BP to start development planning for Karabakh field after seismic studies

    BP will start preparing a development program for Azerbaijan's Karabakh oil field following a two-phase seismic survey, BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told Report.

    He noted that the company has completed preparatory work this year and will launch a large-scale seismic program at the end of the year.

    "The program consists of two parts: one using seabed node sensors and another employing high-precision, ultra-sensitive seismic equipment. The first phase will begin in December and last three and a half to four months, while the second phase will start in March or April and continue for 45 days," he said.

    According to Aslanbayli, the first survey will provide extensive data on the field and refine geological information, while the second will help assess current and future risks related to development and platform installation. Only after completing both phases will BP prepare a detailed development plan to be submitted to SOCAR for approval before implementation begins.

    He added that production from the Karabakh field will be integrated into the existing Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli infrastructure, using its export pipeline network and production facilities.

    BP signed agreements with SOCAR on June 3, 2025, during Baku Energy Week, to acquire stakes in two projects: the Karabakh field, located 120 km east of Baku, and the Ashrafi–Dan Ulduzu–Aypara block to the northeast. BP acquired a 35% stake in each project and will serve as operator, while SOCAR retains the remaining 65%.

    The Karabakh field's geological oil reserves exceed 60 million tons, with an estimated 21 million tons of recoverable oil and 13 bcm of gas. Fitch Ratings estimates peak production at 7.5 million barrels per day, equivalent to more than 2.7 billion barrels annually.

    BP Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli SOCAR Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
    BP огласила планы по освоению месторождения "Карабах"

    Latest News

    16:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan embassy officials visit Colombey les Deux Églises, honor de Gaulle legacy

    Foreign policy
    16:52

    Zakharova: Lavrov won't attend OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Austria

    Region
    16:49

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat says

    Media
    16:32

    Caspian countries extend ban on sturgeon fishing until 2026

    Region
    16:22

    Media literacy goes beyond distinguishing real news from disinformation, Kyrgyz official

    Media
    16:16

    AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviation

    Infrastructure
    16:11

    Liga Siceva: Azerbaijan becoming gateway for Baltic businesses to South Caucasus

    Business
    16:05

    Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

    Individual sports
    16:04

    European Commissioner: Integration of Central Asia and South Caucasus - imperative for EU

    Region
    All News Feed