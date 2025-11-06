BP: Shah Deniz gas exports from Sangachal terminal increase

In the third quarter of 2025, oil and gas from Azerbaijan's ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

"The daily capacity of the terminal's processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic meters per day.

During the first three quarters, the Sangachal terminal exported around 159 million barrels of oil and condensate, which was sent mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline," the company said.

The volume of crude oil exported via BTC for the reporting period is 6 million barrels, or 3.6% less compared to the same period in 2024.

"Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), including the SCP expansion system and via Azerbaijan's pipelines connecting the terminal's gas processing facilities with Azerigas's national grid system.

On average, around 74.5 million standard cubic meters (about 2,629 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was sent from the terminal daily in the first three quarters of 2025," BP-Azerbaijan stated.

According to data, this is 0.5 million cubic meters or 0.7% more than in January-September 2024.