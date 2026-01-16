BP plans 2D high-resolution seismic survey at ADUA contract area

A 2D high-resolution (HR) seismic survey is planned in the Ashrafi–Dan Ulduzu–Aypara (ADUA) contract area, announced Parviz Alizada, a representative of BP's seismic survey team, during an online public meeting dedicated to the seismic survey program for the ADUA project, Report informs.

Alizada said the planned 2D HR seismic survey will be short-term, expected to last up to 20 days, and will cover a small survey area located in the northwestern part of the ADUA contract area. The survey is scheduled to be carried out between March and April 2026.

He explained that the purpose of the survey is to obtain detailed information on subsurface layers down to a depth of approximately 1,500 meters to support the planning of future exploration wells. This includes identifying subsurface faults, shallow gas accumulations, and other geological features, as well as potential subsurface geological risks that could affect drilling operations and well integrity.

Alizada added that water depths in the survey area range from approximately 20 to 40 meters. A single cluster of 4 x 40 cubic inch air guns will be used as the energy source, with a sound level of 247 dB re 1µPa at 1 meter. The survey will employ a 600-meter-long streamer with rigid hydrophone components.

In addition, side-scan sonar (SSS), multibeam echo sounder (MBES), magnetometer, and sub-bottom profiler (SBP) equipment will be used during the survey. Only one vessel, the Caspian Provider, will be involved, and it will be mobilized from an existing local marine base.

On September 20, 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and BP signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Karabakh oil field and the Ashrafi–Dan Ulduzu–Aypara area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.