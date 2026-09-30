Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    BP completes Central Azeri Gas Expansion project

    Energy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:27
    BP completes Central Azeri Gas Expansion project

    BP has successfully completed the Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells, Report informs referring to BP Azerbaijan.

    The project commenced offshore execution in January 2026 and was completed safely and ahead of schedule in September. It involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors, including the replacement of compressor cartridges and auxiliary equipment.

    The work was carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.

    The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform's planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.

    The CAGE project is expected to strengthen reservoir management and supports efforts to maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field.

    BP Azerbaijan British Petroleum Central Azeri platform Modernization Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields
    Photo
    BP "Mərkəzi Azəri" platformasında qazın yenidən laylara vurulma gücünü artırıb
    Photo
    BP завершила проект расширения газовых мощностей платформы Центральный Азери
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed