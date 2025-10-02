Bilasuvar solar power plant to meet up to 5% of Azerbaijan's energy demand

Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    The Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant (SPP) is expected to supply 4–5% of Azerbaijan's total electricity demand, according to the Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, Report informs.

    At a ceremony marking the installation of the first solar panel, Abdullayev stated that the plant will begin operations in the first half of next year, with full capacity to be delivered to the grid by the end of 2026.

    "By the end of next year, the Bilasuvar SPP will be fully connected to the grid," Abdullayev said. "This solar power station will contribute significantly to Azerbaijan's electricity supply and reduce reliance on natural gas resources."

    He also emphasized the plant's positive impact on Bilasuvar's economy and employment, noting that it will play an important role in boosting job opportunities in the region.

    The project is being developed under an agreement between the Azerbaijani government and the UAE-based company Masdar to support the expansion of renewable energy and the creation of a green energy zone. The foundation was laid on June 4, 2024, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

    Spanning 1,454 hectares of state-owned land, the 445 MW plant will feature over 943,000 dual-sided solar panels manufactured by China's JA Solar, with a capacity of 625–630 W each. The site will be equipped with 8,131 single-axis tracking systems and an automated cleaning system for panel maintenance.

    Experts from China, Türkiye, Spain, and other countries are involved in the project, alongside plans to employ around 1,500 local workers from Bilasuvar. The plant is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

    Cavid Abdullayev: "Biləsuvar GES Azərbaycanın enerjiyə tələbatının 4-5 %-ni təmin edəcək"
    Джавид Абдуллаев: Билясуварская СЭС обеспечит 4-5% энергопотребностей страны

