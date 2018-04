Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, TANAP, TAP, Turkish Stream and Eastern Mediterranean gas projects are important in terms of diversification of natural gas supply to Turkey and Europe.

Report informs, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said addressing the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

According to him, Turkey is interested in increasing investments in energy sector.