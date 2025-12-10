Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Azerbaijan received approximately 60BCM of associated gas extracted from ACG

Azerbaijan has so far received approximately 60 billion cubic meters of associated gas produced as part of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) project free of charge, BP Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025, Report informs.

According to him, BP has been operating in Azerbaijan for 33 years, and during this period, the company has been entrusted with operating Azerbaijan's most strategic energy projects: "We are always aware of the full responsibility of this work, we are proud of it, and at the same time, we strive to effectively fulfill the functions assigned to us. Over these years, our activities (from ACG – editor's note) have produced 4.5 billion barrels of oil."

Aslanbayli noted that 257 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Shah Deniz field since the start of development.

"At the same time, approximately 60 billion cubic meters of associated gas produced from ACG has been donated to the state. This means that the volume of associated gas coming from ACG accounts for slightly less than 25% of the volume of natural gas produced at Shah Deniz, demonstrating the project's high productivity. The completion of these operations over these years would not have been possible without the close involvement of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and the significant support of the Azerbaijani government," he said.