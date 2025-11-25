Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 12:16
    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    "The Bahar field has great potential, and we will move it forward," SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov stated at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the main priority now is to take advantage of existing assets: "This is the number one issue. The second important matter is new fields. These are our redevelopment opportunities. In this sense, the Bahar field is an excellent example. Significant work has been done to understand its underground value."

    Huseynov emphasized that expanding the boundaries of recovery rates is a priority for SOCAR.

    SOCAR and Bahar Energy Limited signed a Production Sharing Agreement on December 22, 2009, covering exploration, rehabilitation, development, and production at the Bahar and Gum Deniz block.

    Bahar Energy Limited holds an 80% share in the project, while SOCAR owns 20%. The contract is valid for 25 years, with the possibility of a 5-year extension. The initial investment program is valued at $1 billion, fully financed by Bahar Energy Limited. The block's remaining gas reserves are estimated at 25 billion cubic meters.

    Azerbaijan SOCAR Bahar field Babak Huseynov
    Babək Hüseynov: "Bahar" yatağında böyük potensial var"
    SOCAR планирует развивать месторождение "Бахар"

    Latest News

    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    17:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand railway cooperation

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed