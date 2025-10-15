Azerishiq: All houses in Karabakh now fully supplied with electricity
Energy
- 15 October, 2025
- 14:37
One hundred percent of residential houses in Karabakh have been provided with electricity, according to Vagif Aydinoghlu, head of Azerishiq's press service, Report informs.
He emphasized that Azerishiq is carrying out energy supply works in Karabakh and East Zangazur in line with the master plans of the cities. Where electricity lines are needed, the company coordinates with relevant agencies to complete the work on time.
Aydinoghlu added that all requirements for the electrification of those areas continue to be met, and the company is also prepared to supply the necessary power to new factories and plants in the non-residential sector.
