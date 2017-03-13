 Top
    "Azərişıq" builds a substation in Jojug Marjanli

    35K.V. substation will be built in the village

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ 35KV substation will be built in Jojug Marjanli settlement. 

    Report was informed in “Azərişıq” OJSC press service.

    The statement says it is planned to build “Jojug Marjanli” power substation to provide uninterrupted quality electric power supply to recaptured in April clashes territories of Jabrayil district and its neighborhoods as well as military units located in the district: “Moreover, the process of cabling to Leletepe hill recaptured in April clashes has been started. Despite difficult and dangerous situation, electric poles have been installed on the hill and the air cabling will be completed in coming days”. 

