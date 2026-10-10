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    Azeri Light oil price falls by 1.82% to $130.81 per barrel

    Energy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 11:34
    Azeri Light oil price falls by 1.82% to $130.81 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market has decreased by $2.42, or 1.82%, to $130.81 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, Brent crude oil futures for December stood at $132.59 per barrel.

    On an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude fell by $2.33, or 1.9%, to $120.06 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price of $149.66 was registered in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan produces Azeri Light crude under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела
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