Azeri Light crude rise to $66.24 per barrel

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 09:49
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.03, or 1.58%, to $66.24 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.37 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.03 or 1.63%, amounting to $64.2.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 66 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $66

