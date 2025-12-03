Azeri Light crude remains at $66.22 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market remained unchanged at $66.22 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.18 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.02 or 0.03%, amounting to $64.21.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan Oil Price Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti dəyişməyib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти не изменилась

