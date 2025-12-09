Azeri Light crude prices drop on global and regional markets
- 09 December, 2025
- 10:23
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.95, or 1.42%, reaching $66 on the global market, Report informs, citing a source in the oil sector.
February futures for Brent crude settled at $63.77 at the end of trading.
In Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for a barrel of Azeri Light decreased by $0.98, or 1.51%, to $64.07.
Despite these declines, Azerbaijan's state budget for the year is based on an oil price of $70 per barrel.
