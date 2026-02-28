Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azeri Light crude price slips to $72.75 per barrel

    Energy
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 11:17
    Azeri Light crude price slips to $72.75 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $72.75 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to auction outcomes, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $70.94 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis also declined by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $70.10 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

