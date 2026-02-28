Azeri Light crude price slips to $72.75 per barrel
Energy
- 28 February, 2026
- 11:17
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $72.75 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to auction outcomes, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $70.94 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis also declined by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $70.10 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
Latest News
11:34
Trading halted on Tehran Stock Exchange after blastsRegion
11:33
Two AZAL flights return to Baku due to closure of Iranian airspace - EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
11:23
Azerbaijan posts 12.6% decline in mandatory insurance premiums in JanuaryFinance
11:17
Azeri Light crude price slips to $72.75 per barrelEnergy
11:09
Khamenei's office in Tehran targeted in airstrikes – UPDATEDRegion
11:03
US participating in Israeli strikes on Iran – UPDATEDOther countries
10:48
Non-life insurance premiums decline 6.3% in January in AzerbaijanFinance
10:21
Swiss envoy sees broad cooperation potential in Azerbaijan's city of GanjaIndustry
10:12