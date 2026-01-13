Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azeri Light crude oil price rises slightly on global markets

    Energy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 10:07
    Azeri Light crude oil price rises slightly on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $68.54 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, March futures for Brent crude were priced at $65.42 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, the price of Azeri Light crude at Türkiye's Ceyhan port on an FOB basis fell by $0.22, or 0.33%, to $66.43 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan"s state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подорожала

